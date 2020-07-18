Disney Shows That Will Make You Nostalgic; From 'Hannah Montana' To 'That's So Raven'

Growing up as a 90s kid, many witnessed Disney making a breakthrough with some of the best shows that kept kids glued to their television screens. Some of these shows are even remembered today. The channel showcased more than 50 sitcoms belonging to different genres.

These shows helped some of the famous pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato to become a household name. Here is a collection of a few Disney shows that will make you feel nostalgic.

Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana is an American teen sitcom created jointly by Michael Poryes, Barry O’Brien & Rich Correll. The plot of the focuses on the life of Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus). She is a teenage girl who is living a double life as an average school girl & a famous pop singer Hannah Montana. Her secret is safe with only a few trusted people. The show portrays the daily life of Stewart and her best friends Lily & Oliver.

That’s So Raven

That’s So Raven is another American supernatural sitcom that originally aired on Disney Channel. Set in San Francisco, That’s So Raven, stars Raven Symone as Raven Baxter, a teenage girl with psychic abilities. She uses her cleverness and talent as a fashion designer to get out of her amusing adolescent problems. That’s So Raven, co-starred Orlando Brown & Anneliese Van Det Pol as her best friend Chelsea Daniels and Eddie Thomas.

Jonas

Starring the Jonas Brothers, Jonas is a Disney Channel Original series created jointly by Roger S.H. Schulman and Michael Curtis. The show traces the life of the Jonas Brothers through fun and unusual situations as they try to live their ordinary lives. The show only lasted for two seasons, but it impressed teenagers a lot. It was a traditional sitcom with a live studio audience that featured the Jonas Brother on the cusp of their massive stardom.

Phil of the Future

Phil of the Future is a science-fiction sitcom that originally aired on Disney Channel. The series was created by Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber and bankrolled under the banner of Brookwell McNamara Entertainment. The plot follows the life of a family from the future that gets stranded in the 21st century when their time machine breaks down.

