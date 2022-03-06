Divya Agarwal Announces Split With Varun Sood After 4 Years Of Dating; 'I'm On My Own'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Roadies X2 fame Varun Sood have called it quit after dating each other for four years. From loved-up posts on social media to sharing some of their fondest memories together online, the couple had managed to win over the hearts of people by expressing love to each other over the years. Agarwal and Sood met each other on the reality show Ace Of Space where they grew closer and eventually started dating.

The duo never shied away from flaunting their relationship and often supported each other's professional ventures. However, Divya Agarwal's breakup with Varun Sood has come as a surprise to the fans.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood break up

Taking to her Instagram on March 6, the 29-year-old shared a lengthy note announcing her split with the 26-year-old actor. She began, ''Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ??'' She further candidly shared a glimpse into her life as she added, ''No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay!''

The actor announced her split with Varun Sood by writing, ''I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!''. Although fans were perplexed by the sudden announcement, many wondered why did Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood break up. The young actor further addressed the same in her note as she wrote, ''No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.''

However, Agarwal believed that there is nothing but love amongst them even after the breakup as she wrote, ''I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.'' She also thanked Sood for 'everything' and assured fans that they will remain fans. Varun Sood is yet to address the breakup.

