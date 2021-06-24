Divya Agarwal Gets Jabbed; Pens An Emotional Message With The Vaccination Video

Actor Divya Agarwal recently posted a video on her Instagram story, of her getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Along with the vaccination video, she also posted an emotional message. Read on to know more about it.

Divya Agarwal gets vaccinated

MTV Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal recently got her COVID-19 vaccine dose, and she posted a video of getting her vaccine on her Instagram story. Along with the video, she wrote a message addressed to her fans and followers, that says, “I request you all to please get vaccinated and help everyone around you to get vaccinated.” After requesting her fans to get their vaccine via this message, she then wrote an emotional note, which says, “I went through such an emotional cyclone inside me when I got my vaccine. The only thought in my head was I wish this vaccine was out before I lost my dad. It could have saved him, maybe; please get vaccinated,” followed by a pleading emoji. Here is a screengrab from Divya Agarwal’s Instagram story:

Divya Agarwal lost her father to COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. She had also posted a picture with her father on her Instagram, in his remembrance. In the caption, she wrote, “You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP.”

On the work front

Divya Agarwal recently starred in the music video of the Punjabi song Excuse, along with the singer Nawab. The song has been sung by Nawab and Gurlez Akhtar, with lyrics by Jagdeep Bomb and music composition by Desi Crew. The official video of Excuse came out on June 19. A lot of Divya Agarwal's photos and videos in recent times have been about the song. Here is a video of hers where she is seen lip-syncing and grooving to the song alongside Nawab.

Divya Agarwal has been in a romantic relationship with Varun Sood since 2018. The two worked together in the MTV shows Ace of Space 1 and Roadies: Real Heroes. Varun Sood will soon be seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. KKK 11, which is subtitled as ‘Darr vs Dare,’ premieres on Colors TV in July 2021.

IMAGE: DIVYA AGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM / IKSHIT PATEL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.