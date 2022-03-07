Bigg Boss OTT fame Divya Agarwal has been grabbing headlines after she announced her breakup with longtime beau Varun Sood. Divya shared the news with her fans via Instagram, further adding that Varun is a 'great guy' and will always be her best friend. The announcement sent netizens in shock, with many expressing grief over the beloved TV couple's separation.

However, some netizens also started trolling Sood, quipping that he's had a series of 'failed relationships'. They even started questioning Sood's character and dropping nasty comments, which came to Divya's notice. She then posted a tweet defending Varun, stating that 'not every separation happens because of character' and no one gets the authority to spill 'anything rubbish' about him.

Divya Agarwal defends ex-flame Varun Sood after netizens question his character

Taking to her Twitter handle on Sunday, March 7, the Bigg Boss OTT winner posted a tweet that read, "Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect". Take a look.

Respect — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 6, 2022

The post comes just a day after she made her breakup announcement via an Instagram post, quipping that she really values and loves all the happy moments she spent with Sood. "I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.", she wrote.

She further added, "I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision".

For the unversed, Divya and Varun were friends before participating in the reality show Ace of Space. It was during the show that their love bloomed and Varun proposed to Divya in the house, on national television.