Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Social Pressure After Split With Varun Sood; 'stop Trying'

Reality shows Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend had recently announced their split with a post on social media. Since the two made the announcement about their separations, fans have been guessing the reason behind the stern decision. Now after a few days of the decision, Divya took to Twitter and opened up about social pressures post the breakup.

From loved-up posts on social media to sharing some of their fondest memories together online, the couple had managed to win over the hearts of people by expressing love to each other over the years. The duo never shied away from flaunting their relationship and often supported each other's professional ventures. Their sudden announcement not only left their fans in shock but they were also curious to know the reason behind the same.

Divya Agarwal shares views on social pressure post her break up

Now, it seems that Divya is facing problems while coping with her decision and her recent post is proof. Divya wrote about her agony and how she has been disdained by society. Talking about the same, she wrote, “You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threaten, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!”

Though the actor did not mention or tag anyone in the post, it seems that she has been under constant pressure to overcome the decision taken. Earlier on March 6, Divya had shared a statement on Instagram and wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining ??'' She further candidly shared a glimpse into her life as she added, ''No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me... I feel worked up .. and that’s okay... I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay!''

The actor announced her split with Varun Sood by writing, ''I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!''. Although fans were perplexed by the sudden announcement, many wondered why did Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood break up. The young actor further addressed the same in her note as she wrote, ''No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses, and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it (sic).”

