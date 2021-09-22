Divya Agarwal Pays Tribute To Late Sidharth Shukla, Says He 'will Be Immensely Missed'

Divya Agarwal brought home the winning trophy of Bigg Boss OTT on September 18 after being on the show since day one. The winner of the Big Boss OTT reportedly came across the news of actor Sidharth Shukla's demise sometime before the finale. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to pay her heartfelt tribute to Sidharth. Sharing Sidharth's photo, she wrote, "Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed, immensely. Rest in peace." In another story, she wrote, "Someone rightly said those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. I heard about Siddharth Shukla's heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing. His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry. A shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend - that's Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don't go away, they always live through our memories and conversations.

The reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, began on August 8, 2021. The show commenced with 13 contestants, among which five reached the finale. While the show was going on, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. The actor's sudden demise shook the entire entertainment industry. Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal, came across the news before the finale and recently paid her tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla passed away at 40 after experiencing a cardiac arrest. He was survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor's demise left her friends, family and fans mourning. He was known for his role in Balika Vadhu and his participation in several reality shows.

Divya Agarwal on winning Bigg Boss OTT

Divya Agarwal competed against Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Despite lack of support from her housemates, Divya Agarwal bagged the winning trophy. She recently thanked her fans for supporting her. Taking to Instagram, Divya Agarwal wrote, "I am extremely elated and honoured with all the love that has been pouring since the last two days. I’m earnestly grateful and so humbled by the recognition I have received throughout my BB OTT journey. I extend my gratitude to every fellow contestant, who were impeccable in their unique ways. 🙌🏻." She further explained her Bigg Boss OTT journey and wrote, "The BB OTT journey was filled with challenges, apart from all other emotions, but each hurdle only toughened me and enabled me to make the hard choices. These 42 days have evolved me for who I am today- a more confident, grateful and focused. I have my goals in sight, and I’m not afraid to achieve them. 🧿🏆."

Image: Facebook/@divyaagarwal & @sidharthshukla