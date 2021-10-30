Divya Agarwal Reveals Varun Sood & Her Have 'some Couple Goals' Before Getting Married

Divya Agarwal recently opened up about her beau, Varun Sood, and her marriage plans. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT winner revealed that before getting into a relationship, they 'thought of marriage.' She stated that their ideologies are 'simple.' Further, the actor also talked about her father's bond with Varun.

Divya revealed that her father is 'very fond' of Varun and that it is because of her father's love that he has become a little naughtier. Scroll down to read more.

Divya Agarwal speaks about her marriage plans with Varun Sood

Speaking about her marriage plans with Pinkvilla, Divya Agarwal said that when she and Varun Sood 'got into a relationship, they obviously thought of marriage.' She revealed that her and Varun's ideologies are 'very simple,' as in 'if I like you, and I'll marry you.' She stated in her dictionary, 'there is no relationship that doesn't reach till marriage.' She explained when the duo met, they had a word on it, however, they had 'some couple goals- to be a team, earn together, buy a house, buy a nice car, do everything possible for the future.' The actor said after this, they 'will take the step.'

Divya also revealed that her father is quite fond of Varun. She explained that her father made her and her brother 'really strong,' thus he was more of a strict parent. She said that he used to 'pamper them with other things.' However, her father used to pamper Varun 'so much' because he loves her so much. Divya said when her father met Varun, she believes 'he could see through him' that 'he is the most innocent soul.' She revealed that Varun's favourite person in her family is her 'dad.'

Varun's constant support for Divya

Varun and Divya have been dating each other since 2018. Throughout her time in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, Divya received constant support from her beau. Varun also visited her in the house and shared a few adorable moments. Divya broke down into tears as soon as she saw Varun. The pair had a glass wall standing in between them. Varun expressed how he was proud of Divya, while Divya sat down feeling delighted to see him. The two also shared a kiss through the glass wall and left the audience drool over them. Varun also constantly asked his fans to support and vote for Divya.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Divya recently unveiled a short film titled The Box. She revealed that she has backed and also starred in the film. She shared the video clip and wrote, "The box. Releasing on YouTube. Open window 10 pm today."

Image: Instagram/@divyaagarwal_official