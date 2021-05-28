Divya Agarwal Shares Pictures In Bralette, Says She Likes To Tease Varun When He's Away

Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood are one of the most good looking couples in the television industry. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya revealed that she and her beau love teasing each other "by posting hot pictures" when they are away from each other. Varun Sood, who is currently in Cape Town shared a picture of himself in swimming trunks while Divya took to Instagram to share pictures in a bralette.

Divya Agarwal opens up about her relationship with Varun

Varun Sood is currently shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in South Africa and he often shares pictures with his co-contestants. Speaking to HT, she said everyone should know how Varun’s girlfriend is and who is her boyfriend. She added they love to tease each other by posting hot pictures of each other when apart, adding that it keeps the spark alive. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have known each other for 2 years and that is kind of a ritual between them to upload such pictures and when they meet again, it’s a good meeting and is ‘exciting’. Divya Agarwal shared that it’s a little window of freedom where they experiment and explore their individuality and talent.

Varun Sood reacted to her pictures by asking her why she never posts such pictures in his presence or conducts such photoshoots when he’s around. Divya Agarwal also shared that they are not the type of couple who feel jealous and get insecure. She said that Varun is good-looking muscular and talented and she does not want girls to think that he’s taken and they cannot drool on Varun Sood's photos because Divya might get upset. She likes when women compliment him and Varun too likes when men are crazy about Divya Agarwal's photos, adding that it’s the support they have for each other.

IMAGE: DIVYA AGARWAL'S INSTAGRAM

