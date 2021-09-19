Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT, Beau Varun Sood And Friends Celebrate

Varun Sood is in a celebratory mood as his girlfriend and actor, Divya Agarwal, won Bigg Boss OTT. After competing for six weeks, five contestants made it to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT. They were Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. Despite the lack of support from her fellow contestants in Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal took home the winning trophy. Her longtime beau Varun Sood and friends could not help but celebrate Divya Agarwal's win.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Sood shared a video from their home celebration following Divya Agarwal's win. In the video, Varun Sood can be seen hugging Divya Agarwal as she cut her cake. Varun, who was seemingly on cloud nine, could not take his hands off his girlfriend and helped Divya in cutting the cake. Diva Agarwal was wearing an orange top on white bottoms while Varun donned a black t-shirt. Rannvijay Singha also attended the celebration and shared a few glimpses via social media.

Varun Sood's constant support for Divya Agarwal

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been dating since 2018. Throughout her time in the show, Divya Agarwal received constant support from her boyfriend. Varun Sood also visited her in the house and shared a few moments. Divya Agarwal broke down into tears as soon as she saw Sood. The two had a glass wall standing in between them. Varun Sood expressed how he was proud of Divya, while Divya sat down feeling delighted to see him. The two also shared a kiss through the glass wall and left the audience drool over them. Varun also constantly asked his fans to support and vote for Divya.

Following his visit, Varun Sood shared his feelings about meeting Divya via Instagram. The actor shared a few photos from his meet through the glass wall. In the caption, he wrote, "I was sitting in an alley, looking at her from a small window. The moment i had to go in. I went blank, I didn’t know what do to. My heart was beating so fast. She saw me and she knew I’m proud of her.". He further urged his and Divya's fans to make her win.

Image: Instagram/@varunsood12