Divya Agarwal Wishes Ex-boyfriend Varun Sood On Birthday With Unseen Pic; See His Response

Television actor Varun Sood celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday, 1 April. While the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was flooded with birthday wishes from his fans, his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal took the internet by storm after extending sweet birthday wishes to her former boyfriend, with whom she announced her split just a few weeks ago.

On Varun Sood’s 27th birthday, his ex-girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya wished him by sharing a photo of him on her Instagram story. She called the actor 'a star' in her caption. “Happy Birthday Star,” the post read. In the pic, Varun can be seen in a black tee and jeans.

Reacting to Divya Agarwal’s post, Varun Sood reshared Divya's post on his Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Couple announced their breakup

The couple broke up in March after dating one another for almost four years. Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal informed about their breakup through social media, where the latter cited that she wanted to be 'on her own'. Divya wrote in her statement that she and Varun will always be friends and also bashed at trolls who spread false rumours about Varun's involvement with another woman.

Earlier, she also informed the duo's fans by writing a long heartfelt note on Instagram, "Life is such a circus! Try to keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when self-love starts declining? No, I don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe and live for myself .. that's okay!"

Further penning down, the actor wrote, "I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it."

Every year, the actress used to go to great lengths to ensure that her then-boyfriend, Varun, had a nice birthday. She had done it all, from committing long and adorable love-filled words to going on dates and dropping lovely pictures together. However, this year's circumstances are different. Although one of the most adored couples is not together this year, Divya did not forget to wish her ex-boyfriend.

On the work front

Splitsvilla and Roadies are two reality series in which Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have appeared in. Bigg Boss OTT crowned Divya the winner. Varun, who was a contestant on Roadies, eventually appeared as a team leader alongside Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula on the show. On the set of Ace Of Space 1, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood met and fell in love.

