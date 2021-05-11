Divya Agarwal's Music Video 'Kareeb' Releases, The Disco-funk Song Lives Up To Its Hype

Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal's much-awaited music video, titled Kareeb, released on Tuesday. Sharing the news via social media post, Agarwal wrote, "We are here to win your hearts with our dazzling dance moves with #Kareeb official dance video!". In her brief caption, she also called it a song with a disco-funk vibe. Within an hour, the post about the song's arrival bagged an overwhelming response from Divya's contemporaries and Insta fam.

Divya Agarwal's Kareeb out:

The male lead of the song Rajit Dev steals the show with his effortless moves and energetic performance while Divya adds the touch of glamour to the overall song. The premises and props used in the song are placed to give it a look of a club. Interestingly, the simple yet classy costumes enhance the dance moves. Since the song does not try to depict a story, the chemistry of Divya and Rajit seemed convincing but not up to the notch. Apart from Rajit's performance, singer Vishal Dadlani's voice seems to be the cherry on the cake.

Within a couple of hours, the song has managed to garner more than 45k views on YouTube with 6k thumbs up; and is still counting. "They have more chemistry than period table", wrote a user, while another added, "Bowing down to entire team for giving out masterpiece". Another comment for Divya read, "Divya agarwal bought that spark to the song by her bubbly nature,smile,energy and maintaining the same throughout the song". Meanwhile, a user called Rajit an "incredible performer".

Interestingly, Divya's song is dropped days after her beau Varun Sood flew to Cape Town for Colors TV's popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Recently, Varun had shared a picture that featured Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Divyanka Tripathi posing. All of them were dressed in casuals and appeared to be enjoying themselves to the fullest. Varun Sood shared this picture with the caption, "Hello Cape Town! #kkk11". Showering love of beau's photo, girlfriend Divya too dropped a comment, which read, "Dream Team".

