Divya Bhatnagar's Husband Rubbishes Devoleena's Claims, Actor Responds; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away on December 7, 2020. Divya Bhatnagar's cause of death was the novel Coronavirus. After her tragic demise, her brother and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru of “torturing” Divya when she was alive. Gagan Gabru took to his Instagram handle and posted a video rubbishing the claims and accused Devoleena of trying to gain publicity.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Gagan Gabru's Instagram video rubbishes Devoleena's claims

Devoleena too uploaded a video in response to Gagan’s video. The actor was heard talking about the assault Divya was subjected to. She further urged women to speak up against domestic violence before it is too late.

In a 9 minutes 30 seconds long video on Instagram, Divya Bhatnagar’s husband stated that the claims being made against him are false. He is heard asking in the video that all the people “using Divya’s death for publicity”, where were they when she needed them the most. Gagan claims that when Divya was having a financial crisis, nobody was by her side.

He says in the video: “My target is Devoleena in this video. In your own video, you claimed that you weren't in touch with Divya for four years. Not four years, I haven't seen you around Divya for six years, except for the day when you came to meet her when I was also there." Mentioning how Devoleena had met them only once during his marriage, he said, “That day, why didn't you talk to me? and now you are saying that I used to abuse Divya, beat her and mentally torture her. Why didn't you talk directly face-to-face with me back then? And Dev Bhatnagar, you have now found a letter in Divya's cupboard. Where were you for 6 years? I cannot believe that Divya wrote such things because we never had that kind of problem."

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Divya Bhatnagar's husband's claims

The response of Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In response to the video uploaded by Gagan on social media, Devoleena too uploaded a video on her social media. The actor claimed that Divya was a victim of domestic violence. She further accused Gagan of having multiple extra-marital affairs which Divya got to know about but remained quiet as she was threatened by him.

Devoleena also asks Gagan in the video that is all the claims against him are wrong, then he should stop absconding. The actor further mentioned that Gagan’s friends themselves are not on his side in this fight. Watch the video below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Image credits: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Gagan Gabru Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.