Divya Chouksey’s Best Friend Anjum Faikh 'at Loss Of Words', Offers Touching Tribute

Television actress Divvya Chouksey passed away yesterday after losing her battle with cancer. Divvya Chouksey's death was confirmed by her cousin Soumya Verma and the Kundali Bhagya actress, Anjum Fakih. Actress Anjum Fakih recently took to Instagram to share a memory of Chouksey.

The video shared by Anjum features throwback clips and photographs of the best-friend duo Anjum and Divvya. The two appear to be pulling each other’s leg in the video while the throwback pictures feature some of their good times together. Several fans showered their love on the heartwarming video by liking it. Anjum Fakih captioned the video as, “@insanelyxia beautifully written and I loved these memories you compiled... #Repost @insanelyxia

ALSO READ: Divya Chouksey's Death: Sahil Anand Recalls How She Called Him 'bhaiya'

• • • • • •

I am at loss of words and so blah...

The tears have rolled out dry,

And my heart's gone numb.

Knowing that I am not going to hear from you for now.

You have been a spark, a drive an inspiration to many.

Your zest for life wasn't just ordinary.

You were a daughter, A sister and A friend.

A package with unlimited madness and yet intelligent.

I know you have moved on to your final journey.

Away from all the stress and pain.

But know this Kiddo our crazy moments aren't over.

And our travels aren't done.

I love you.

We love you.

DC ... Ek ke chaar

Till we meet again

❤️❤️❤️

#bff”.

You can check out Anjum Fakih's Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Divya Chouksey's Death: Co-stars Sahil Anand, Anjum Fakih Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Earlier, Anjum Fakih shared an Instagram video in memory of her bestie Divvya Chouksey. The slow-motion video features Chouksey running on a bridge while she also gives a flying kiss at the end. Fakih captioned the video as, “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won't be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on 🙏💔

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

May your soul rest in eternal peace

P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer's body 1000 times with you .. I love you...”.

ALSO READ: Who Is Divya Chouksey? Know More About 29-year-old Actor Who Passed Away Due To Cancer

Celebs pay tribute to Divvya Chouksey:

Several fans and celebrities expressed their grief for Divvya Chouksey's death. Some celebrities who paid their respects to Divvya Chouksey include actress Niyati Doshi and Student of the Year actor, Sahil Anand. You can check out the Instagram posts here.

ALSO READ: Actress Divya Chouksey Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Promo Image Source: Divvya Chouksey and Anjum Fakih's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.