'Divya Drishti' Fame Sana Sayyad To Marry Beau Imaad Shamsi; See Pics From Haldi Ceremony

Actor Sana Sayyed, who played Drishti Shergill on the Star Plus show Divya Drishti is all set to tie the knot with partner Imaad Shamsi. The two recently had their Haldi ceremony on Monday, June 21, 2021, which was attended by the actor’s co-stars from the show and they had a great time as visible in the pictures shared on social media. Take a look at the pictures as you scroll further and find out all the other details.

Divya Drishti actor Sana Sayyad to tie the knot, friends attend Haldi ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities for Sana Sayyad and her husband-to-be Imaad Shamsi have already kicked off at the beginning of this week. The couple recently had their Haldi ceremony and it was attended by Sayyad’s on-screen twin sister Nyra Bannerjee as well as her co-star Adhvik Mahajan, who was accompanied by his wife Neha. The group of friends took a huge lot of pictures and Boomerang videos, as all of them donned shades of yellow for the function.

Sana was seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, along with a dupatta and jewellery made of flowers. Imaad went for a white kurta pyjama, paired with a red dupatta. Adhvik Mahajan took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony. He wrote, “Finally the Moment all of us have been waiting for. Can't express how elated I am to see my darling bestie @sana_sayyad29 getting hitched to this absolute gentleman & a sweetheart @imzi995. Wishing both of you a Lifetime of Love n Happiness,” with the pictures that featured Sana, smothered with Haldi.

Neha Mahajan also took to her Instagram and shared the picture spam, with two posts on her feed. She called Sana the cutest bride and wished her the best. Neha wrote, “It’s A Happy Haldi With The Cutest BRIDE & GROOM @sana_sayyad29 @imzi995... Congratulations 🥳🥳 & Loads Of Love N Blessings On Your Way To Your New Journey”.

According to BollywoodLife, Sana and Imaad have been friends for a long time and went to college together. They got closer during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship official. Imaad is a businessman and the couple is set to tie the knot on June 25, 2021.

Image: Neha Mahajan/Instagram

