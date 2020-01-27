Divya Drishti Written Updates January 25 And 26: Lal Chakor Attacks Sweety

Divya Drishti is one of the most popular television series. The Star Plus show has been loved by the audience for its distinct storyline. Starring Sana Sayyad, Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Nyra Banerjee, and Adhvik Mahajan in the titular characters, Divya Drishti has been doing well in terms of TRP.

Divya and Drishti are two sisters, who were separated in their childhood. They attain superpowers when they become adults. However, their own future lies in the control of a witch.

Written update of Divya Drishti | Weekend updates | January 25

The weekend's episode of Divya Drishti began with Rakshit requesting Pshachini to send a doctor for Mahima. Rakshit panics and waits for the doctor to help his mother.

Drishti enters the room and finds Rakshit having an emotional meltdown. She tries to comfort him. Meanwhile, the doctor arrives and Simran informs Rakshit.

Everyone gathers in the hall area and the doctor informs them that Mahima is no more. Rakshit loses his control and threatens Lal Chakor to meet him face to face. Everyone sets out looking for the real culprit who is in the house.

Simran says that Ashish who is Nisha's boyfriend tried misbehaving with her. Soon everyone starts doubting Monty as he is the only one who is from the inter-house match.

Written update of Divya Drishti | Weekend updates | January 26

The weekend's episode begins with the family members being disturbed with everything that happened. Rakshit says he cannot believe that in spite of all the family members being present in the house, Lal Chakor is killing his family members.

Suddenly they hear the music of Lal Chakor and they think maybe Pishachini is trapped by Lal Chakor. They all go to check on Pishachini but she is perfectly fine. Everyone comes back to the hall.

Rakshit notices Monty's absence and says now he is confident about Lal Chakor being disguised as Monty.

Promo Image Credits - Still From Divya Drishti

