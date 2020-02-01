Divya Drishti Written Updates For January 31, 2020: Romi Is Captured By Pishachini

Divya Drishti is one of the most popular television series right now. The Star Plus show has been loved by the audience for its unique storyline. Starring Sana Sayyad, Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Nyra Banerjee, and Adhvik Mahajan in the lead roles, Divya Drishti has been doing well in terms of TRP. Divya and Drishti are two sisters, who were separated in their childhood under unfortunate circumstances. They tend to attain superpowers when they become adults. However, their future lies in the hands of an evil witch.

Written update of Divya Drishti | Weekend updates | January 31

The weekend's episode of Divya Drishti began with Rakshit requesting everyone to stick together so that Lal Chakor cannot attack anyone of them. Rakshit, Divya and Drishti are almost successful in capturing Lal Chakor but their plans all go in vain when Lal Chakor is helped by Pishachini.

Rakshit gets a sword with his magical powers but it falls into the hands of Lal Chakor who attacks Ojaswini with it. As a result, there are just five members left in the house. All the family members hug each other as they are all uncertain about what the future has in store for them.

Lal Chakor kills Romi

Meanwhile, Romi gets to know from Divya that Dhristi is pregnant. He then decided to perform the ritual with Drishti which is a tradition for the expecting mothers. However, Romi is accompanied by Rakshit when they go to the kitchen. Roma accidentally kicks the box through which Divya and Drishti used to travel to the cave.

Everyone starts hearing the music of Lal Chakor and comes to know of his arrival. But Divya and Drishti clear their worries by telling them that the music is coming through the box through which they travel to the cave. However, Lal Chakor arrives as soon as they are going to enter the box. Romi is captured by Pishachini and Lal Chakor and they give him an option to either join them in their motive or lose his life. Romi agrees to die instead and is killed by Lal Chakor, leaving Drishti devastated.

