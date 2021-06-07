Divya Khosla Kumar Defends Pearl V Puri, Reveals Identity Of Alleged Victim's Parents

As allegations against television star Pearl V Puri continue, the actor has found another ally rising to his defence. Filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle to share a long note supporting Pearl V Puri and claiming to give a clear picture of the actual events. Pearl was arrested on June 5, 2021, on the charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl on the sets of Bepanaah Pyaar.

On June 7, 2021, Divya shared a picture of the little girl's parents. She then went on to reveal the identity of the couple. She said that the man, Anil Donde, had falsely accused Pearl V Puri of molesting his child. She claimed that Anil and his wife, actor Ekta Sharma, were fighting for their daughter's custody for the past two years.

Ekta Sharma, who was one of the cast members of Bepanaah Pyaar, had taken the little girl on the sets of the show where Pearl had allegedly molested her. Divya further claimed that the original FIR was filed in 2019 and that Pearl's name was not mentioned in the FIR report. Divya mentioned in the note that she had personally read the report and noticed that the lead actor was not mentioned.

She further said that Ekta Sharma, herself, had claimed that her husband was "psychotic" and had abused her, both, physically and mentally. She even possessed proofs for her claims. Divya said that Ekta believes Pearl is innocent. The director further said that the child's nanny too had made the same claims as Ekta.

Apparently, the five-year-old girl was abducted by Anil Donde from her school after which the FIR for physical abuse was filed. According to Divya's note, now, two years later, the little girl is able to identify the accused. Divya said that she believed that a child at the tender age of five would not be able to remember the face or the name of her molester.

Additionally, Divya noted that Ekta Sharma had spoken to Bepanaah Pyaar's producer Ekta Kapoor. Sharma told Kapoor that Anil Donde had tutored the child. "What is disturbing is that a movement like Me Too is so badly being misused", wrote Divya. She then promoted the hashtags "Shame on Anil Donde", "Shame on Ekta Sharma", "Justice For Pearl" and "I Stand With Pearl".

Divya Khosla Kumar sides with Pearl V Puri, pens long note on the incident

Divya is the first of many television personalities who came to Pearl V Puri's defence. Actor Anita Hassanandani called the news "nonsensical". Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Ekta Kapoor, too, spoke in support of Pearl. Ekta claimed that the child's mother was being framed by the father to prove that a working mother couldn't take care of her child.

Image: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.