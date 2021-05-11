Divyanka Tripathi & Other Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestants Have Fun On Sets, See Pics

Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is currently being filmed and the contestants are thoroughly enjoying themselves when they are not doing performing dangerous stunts. Recently, a fan page of the show has shared a video of how the contestants are getting their photoshoots done on the beaches of Cape Town in South Africa. The video featured Divyanka Tripathi and Sana Makbul stylishly posing for the camera.

Divyanka Tripathi and other contestants get their photoshoots done

The video saw Divyanka looking gorgeous in a red saree and a floral printed blouse. Her hair is left open for the shoot. She is standing on a rock and the wind has dishevelled her hair. The voice in the background goes on to say that these constants are planning a Khatron ke Khiladi of their own. The person holding the camera then goes on to sing a romantic song for Divyanka as well. The photographer for the shoot was Divyanka's fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Another video shared by the fan page showed Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill sharing their experience of shooting for the day. Both of them were dressed in bathrobes and wearing masks as well. Gill asked Nikki how did she feel after shooting the sequence. To this Nikki replied by saying that she felt good. Niki also went on to joke that it was a 'bikini shoot'.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The shooting of this show has been going on in Cape Town. The final contestant's list for this action reality show includes:

Shweta Tiwari Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Arjun Bijlani Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Abhinav Shukla Vishal Aditya Singh Aastha Gill Anushka Sen Sana Makbul Sourabh Raaj Jain Varun Sood Mahekk Chahal

The contestants are also sharing videos and pictures on their respective social media of the fun they are having while shooting. Recently, Varun Sood took to his Instagram to share a photo of him from between the shoot. In the picture, he is doing a black tee-shirt and a pair of red shorts. He is also sporting a pair of sunglasses and looking away from the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote "##MaskOffForTheShot". As soon as his post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to comment that they are waiting for the episode to be telecast. One of them also wished him luck so that he can win the show.

Image- @divyankatripathidahiya Instagram

