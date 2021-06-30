Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Reunion Leaves Fans In Awe; See Post

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya missed each other while the actor was in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for her upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has now returned to Mumbai and Vivek recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple reuniting after a long time. Take a look at Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post below.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reunite

Vivek shared a picture as he can be seen spending time with Divyanka on the beach. He can be seen dressed in a printed shirt, jeans and he paired his look with black sports shoes whereas, Divyanka can be seen wearing a pink frock and white footwear while her hair was left loose. The two posed hand in hand and looked at each other with all smiles. Vivek captioned his post by writing, “Let’s catch up! #TogetherAgain” along with a red heart emoji.

Fans were in awe to see the couple’s reunion and showered his post with comments such as, “omggg missed you guys so much”, “can't tell you both how much happy am to see you both together”, “This gives me happiness! Nazar na lage”, “seeing this my heart is full of happiness”, “Please do live stream or share video together. We really miss you both. Great to see both of you together”, “couple goals are all back again.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were introduced by a common friend during the shooting of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and they began dating instantly. They got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in July 2016. The two often share photos featuring each other on social media. Check out some of their pictures below.

About Divyanka Tripathi's upcoming show

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, the KKK 11 contestants include Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tiwari. The KKK 11 shooting began in May 2021 and this season’s tagline says, “Darr VS Dare.” The show will be telecasted on Colors TV from July 2021.

(IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.