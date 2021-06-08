Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Calls Herself 'Alice In Wonderland' In Her New Instagram Picture

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is currently shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently uploaded a panoramic selfie from Cape Town, where the show is being shot. The picture has been clicked in such a way that it confused her fans, about how the picture was supposed to be looked at. With the picture, which is clicked on a grassland under the open sky, Divyanka called herself 'Alice in Wonderland,' in its caption.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted this picture on her Instagram, with a geotag of Clifton Bay, in Cape Town. She captioned the picture, as “Alice in Wonderland #TopsyTurvyWorld PS: Turn your phone upside down to see the other side of the world.” Take a look at the post from her Instagram here:

Just as she posted the picture, she got a lot of comments from her fans and friends. While some were complimenting her and the picture, there were some who were commenting about how the picture is clicked, and wondering how they were supposed to look at it. Actor Bidita Bag also posted a similar comment on the picture.

Besides this picture, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also been posting pictures with fellow celebrities who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, along with her. One of her earliest pictures from the shoot was with four of the fellow participants from KKK 11, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh, and Varun Sood.

KKK 11 release date and other updates

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, subtitled as ‘Darr vs Dare,’ began shooting in May 2021. The show is reportedly going to begin airing from July 21, on Colors TV. This season is also being hosted by Rohit Shetty, like its previous five seasons. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will have 13 contestants namely Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Promo image source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

