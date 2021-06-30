Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Celebrates Pride Month With A Picture, Says 'Love Who You Love'

A day before June, the pride month, came to its last day of 2021, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya uploaded a picture on her Instagram, in celebration of pride month. She also posted a message with the picture, which got a lot of love from her fans and followers. Read on to know more about it.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a close-up and edited picture of herself, which has a filter with multiple hues, indicating the multiple colours of the pride flag. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Love who you love. Live the way you love,” followed by tags that say, ‘Rainbow colours and more,’ ‘Happy World Pride Day,’ ‘LGBTQ,’ and ‘Pride month.’ Take a look at the post from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram here:

Divyanka’s fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis, expressing their love, and also complimenting her look in the picture. Here are some of the comments from her post:

A glimpse into Divyanka Tripathi's photos and videos on Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is soon going to be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She, along with the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, has been in South Africa since May, for its shooting and all of them just returned to India recently. Divyanka recently uploaded a promo video of herself from the show, where she is seen petting a baby crocodile.

A few days back she had also posted some pictures with singer Aastha Gill, who is her fellow contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The post was to wish Aastha Gill on her birthday, which was on 24 June. In the caption of the post, Divyanka wrote, "Happy birthday meri jaan!" followed by a heart-eyes emoji, and added, "My Chill Gill @AasthaGill...be your wittiest and wisest self! Waiting for more hits from you this year! Lots of love."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will reportedly premiere on July 21, on Colors TV. Besides Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, other contestants in the show are Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

