Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Looks Pretty In Pink, Leaves Fans Gushing

On June 24, 2021, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of herself in a pink saree. She accompanied the photo with a couplet about love. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor recently returned to India after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Her post was met with a lot of love and affection from her fans. Norwegian actor Mahekk Chahal said that she looked stunning and fans agreed. Her co-actor Sareeka Dhillon from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was all hearts for the actor in the comments section. The actor sported a Rani Bandhej organza saree from Label Kanupriya. Catch Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram post right here:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram post has fans drooling

Divyanka Tripathi captioned her post "Ishq mein hun, ya main Ishq hun?" which translates to "Am I in love, or am I love?" Music composer and Singer commented on the post and said "Ishq Mubaarak ho" which means, "Congratulations on falling in love." Her co-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 commented on the post saying "Stunning! Wow 🔥🙌❤️" and most of her fans dropped in hearts in the comment section saying she looked beautiful. Actors Shireen Mirza and Ruhanika Dhillon called her a queen in the comments. Some fans complimented her on her saree and said that she made the saree look all the more beautiful. The picture has close to 270 thousand likes, within a couple of hours that it was posted in.

Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was one of the contestants in the soon-to-air 11th season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from her, the list of contestants includes Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The shooting for this season began in May 2021, and the show hosted by Rohit Shetty will be telecasted from July 2021. All the contestants were seen leaving Cape Town on June 22, 2021, after spending some time in South Africa post wrapping up the shoot.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI DAHIYA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.