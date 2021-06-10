Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals Why She Lashed Out At A Troll Online

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is very active on social media and is known for her sharp replies to trolls. Divyanka in a recent interview talks about social norms and how they differ from person to person and how celebrities should react to these social norms.

Divyanka talks about social norms and the reasons why she lashed out at a troll

When asked about a recent incident where a social media user tried to troll her on her clothing choices, the actor in an interview with HT, said that a celebrity is always under scrutiny and this wasn’t something new for her. She added that celebrities are constantly under the radar and she has always stood against the trolls who specifically target women and she tries to teach them a lesson. More to the point, she said that it’s not because she is a hardcore feminist, but she believes in equal treatment for men and women.

While talking about the social media incident, she said that when the troll questioned her for the absence of ‘dupatta’, it triggered her as what she was trying to preach in the show was the absolute opposite of it. She added that women’s attire should be according to her choice and not how people want to see them. Later on, she talked about social norms and how they differ according to region, surrounding and what one learns while growing up so the world is grey in that way. Divyanka is also unhappy about the way women are attacked every time there’s a talk about Indian culture. More to the point, she said that it annoys her that during such discussions a woman is targeted first for correction. In the end, she says that if someone finds a dress inappropriate they should work on getting world exposure.

Previously on June 2, 2021, one of the users questioned her attire and said, “Crime patrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai( why don’t you wear a scarf in the Crime Patrol episode),” to this Divyanka replied, “ Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudhare, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera sharer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi (So that people like you learn to respect women even without a dupatta. I request you not to take upon this responsibility of what women should wear and rather change the way you and other near you look at women. My body, my honour, my wish ! Your decency, your wish).”

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!

Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI DAHIYA'S INSTAGRAM

