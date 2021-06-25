Divyanka Tripathi Discloses Special Quarantine Surprise Arranged By Husband Vivek Dahiya

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently wrapped up filming in Cape Town, South Africa, and the contestants are now heading back home. The celebrities have updated their fans on how their 14-day quarantine is passing. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was also a part of the show, shared how she is spending time in quarantine and a special surprise that she received from her husband Vivek Dahiya.

After facing tough events on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi has finally returned back home to Mumbai. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star took to her Instagram Stories to share the surprise given to her by her husband. Vivek arranged for a special bottle of champagne with a note welcoming her back to the city. He even sent her a tiramisu with the words "Welcome back love" written on a piece of tempered chocolate. An excited Divyanka shared the special surprise with her fans. "Quarantine love arranged by hubby", she wrote tagging Dahiya.

Divyanka announced that she would be returning to Mumbai in an Instagram post on June 22, 2021. The actor visited a cafe in Cape Town and enjoyed baked goodies and coffee. She chose to wear a peach coloured polka dot top and minimalist makeup. "Perfect finish to a great evening," she wrote in the caption of the post as she indicated the end of her trip in South Africa's capital city.

A few days before that, she revealed the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the promo, the show's host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty introduced the brand new season of the highly-anticipated reality television show. The concept for the show will be "Darr vs Dare" and will feature some of the fans' favourite celebrities.

ColorsTV, too, shared a promo showing the celebrities facing their deepest fears. Divyanka appeared in one of the promos where she was seen in a new avatar. While the audience has usually seen the actor in a soft and feminine role as an onscreen bahu, she took on a rather difficult challenge with grace in the promo. Divyanka had a crocodile lying on her lap. While other contestants looked nervous for her, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala star patted the reptile on her lap lovingly and sang to it. Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo featuring Divyanka Tripathi here.

