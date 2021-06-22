Divyanka Tripathi Had A 'perfect Finish To A Great Evening' In Cape Town; See Photo

On June 21, 2021, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from a cafe in Cape Town, South Africa where she was shooting for KKK 11. She said that it was the perfect finish to a great evening. She was seen wearing a polka-dotted netted top, as she let her hair down for the evening. She captioned the post "Perfect finish to a great evening 😇☕️" and the post has over 200 thousand likes. Her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star and on-screen stepdaughter commented on the post saying "Pretty in peachy pink ❤️😍." Her fans and followers said that she looked as delicious as the carrot cake that she was eating, and that she had defined hair goals for them. Catch Divyanka Tripathi's post on Instagram right here:

Divyanka Tripathi's great evening

On June 21, 2021, Divyanka Tripathi posted a few Instagram stories as she visited a cafe on her last day of being in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor was there as a contestant for KKK 11 and said that she had a wonderful time there. She visited the LAUDE Classic Cars Cafe, which had vintage cars. Divyanka said that a cafe with vintage cars in the foreground was pure delight. She later took to her Instagram stories and posted another photo of herself, as she smiled. Catch the photo from Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram stories, right here!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka was one of the 13 contestants for the 11th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was accompanied by contestants from various walks of entertainment, like television, and music. These contestants include Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla

Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The shooting for this season began in May 2021, and the show will be telecasted from July 2021. All the contestants were seen leaving Cape Town on June 22, 2021, after spending some time in South Africa post wrapping up the shoot.

