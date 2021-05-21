Divyanka Tripathi Is 'missing' Husband Vivek Dahiya, Says 'long Wait For A Hug'

Divyanka Tripathi is often seen sharing mushy pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for her upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor shared a picture and mentioned that she was missing her husband. Take a look at the photo shared by Divyanka Tripathi talking about how much she misses Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi is missing her husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shared a few pictures of herself relaxing in her room. She is seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and black track pants while reading a book. She also wore a pair of reading glasses and flaunted her no-makeup look. The actor mentioned that she misses reading her book in her comfort zone and is also missing her husband Vivek Dahiya. Her caption read, "Missing this and missing him."

Reactions to Divyanka's photos

Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek replied saying that he is missing her to the moon and back. Divyanka replied and said that she is waiting for a hug from him. Fans commented that the couple is very adorable even when they're living miles apart. Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Divyanka Tripathi's latest photos here.

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

A sneak peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

As the actor is one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, she has been treating her fans with a good amount of photos. She recently shared a picture of herself dressed in a fuchsia pink dress with printed arrows on the side. She paired her dress with white high sneakers and tied two ponytails. Divyanka posed in front of pink Bougainville flowers. She wrote, "A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom."

In another post, Divyanka posed on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She wore a black bodycon dress and layered it with an olive green shirt jacket. She paired her outfit with yellow printed sneakers. Divyanka wrote, "You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favourites." She mentioned that she took her mask off only for work.

Image: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.