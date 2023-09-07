Divyanka Tripathi On Facing Body Shaming: It Is Hurtful When You Get Compared...

Divyanka Tripathi is a familiar face of the television industry. Making her acting debut with a telefilm for Doordarshan, she went on to star in several popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about being body-shamed after gaining a little weight.

2 things you need to know

Divyanka Tripathi is famously known for her work in Star Plus show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

The series started premiering in 2013 and ran for more than 1800 episodes.

Divyanka Tripathi talks about facing body shaming

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka recalled how she was made fun of for her slight weight gain. She also talked openly about how the remarks on social media had an impact on her.

The actress said, “I used to get hurt a lot. Somewhere, they were comparing me with my husband and were belittling me. It is hurtful when you get compared with your husband. Am I not up to the mark? Usually, their questions start getting to you.” She added that eventually, she learned to ignore those comments. Divyanka believes just deleting these comments if you ever come across one, throws them out of your life.

(Divyanka Tripathi was affected by the online trolling | Image: Instagram)

Other actresses on their experiences

Aside from Divyanka, previously several actresses have weighed in on the online body-shaming debate. In recent news, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand opened up about her own experiences.

Narrating about her journey, Anjali said that in her initial years, when she was searching for acting jobs, she came across audition messages that read "fat, chubby girl required", which left her upset. She added that now she also wants to take a stand against body shaming and choose roles that go beyond body size.

Vidya Balan is another actress who has been vocal about her journey with accepting her body. The actress has previously stated due to all the scrutiny on her weight she started abusing her body. She was angry with it and was rejecting it constantly. But later, she came to realise that she had to accept it.