Divyanka Tripathi On Hubby Vivek's 'Aashiq Tera': 'This Teaser Is Teasing Me Too Much'

After marking his digital debut with Zee5's mini-series State of Siege: 26/11 as Captain Rohit Bagga last year, Vivek Dahiya is all set for his music video debut alongside Sidhika Sharma with singer Amit Mishra's song, Aashiq Tera. On Tuesday, the teaser of the upcoming music video was released by the Qayamat Ki Raat actor on his Instagram handle. Soon after the teaser surfaced on social media, his wife and television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram stories to gush about it.

Divyanka on 'Aashiq Tera' teaser

Earlier on March 2, 2021, television actor Vivek Dahiya took the internet by storm with the teaser release of Aashiq Tera's upcoming music video, co-staring the Telugu film actor Sidhika Sharma. Soon after the teaser of Aashiq Tera was dropped by Divyanka Tripathi's husband, fans were quick to shower compliments and flocked to the comment section of his post to express their excitement about the music video's release. Apart from fans, the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera actor's celebrity pals Vikaas Kalantri and Gulshan Nain also gave a thumbs up to the teaser.

Among the many who reacted to the newly-released teaser of the upcoming song was Vivek's wife, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. A couple of hours after the teaser released, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star took to her Instagram Stories to shower her husband with heaps of praise. Posting the YouTube link of the teaser on her IG stories, she wrote, "This teaser is teasing me too much!! @vivekdahiya".

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram Story below:

About 'Aashiq Tera'

The upcoming melody is sung by the Galti Se Mistake crooner Amit Mishra while its music has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu and its lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishor. The emotional number is presented by the record label 'Times Music'. The music video of Aashiq Tera will be released on Times Music's YouTube channel on March 4, 2021, starring Vivek and Sidhika as reel-life lovers.

Watch the full teaser of 'Aashiq Tera' on YouTube below:

