Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About The 'indecent Proposals' And 'remarks' That She Has Faced

Divyanka Tripathi has displayed her acting skills in the long list of shows that she has worked in. However, she had recently turned into a host in the popular crime show titled Crime Patrol. She was seen narrating episodes that depicted crimes against women with the well-known format of the show. Quite recently, she talked about certain negative experiences that she herself faced as a woman. She spoke to DNA about some of the “indecent remarks” and “proposals” that she herself has received from some men and how she has dealt with them.

Divyanka opens up about the “indecent proposals” that she has received

Many female celebrities have opened up about the harassment that have faced by certain men and it eventually became a strong wave on social media called the “#Metoo” movement. Divyanka Tripathi has also opened up about the harassment that she has faced by some men in the form of “indecent proposals”. She talked about facing some men who could “not take ‘no’ for an answer” and made indecent remarks at her, She further said that demand respect despite their actions, and “spoil your name” if you don’t show respect towards them.

She talked about how some men tried to assassinate her character after having gotten a retaliation from her. Divyanka then said that while she was younger at that point of time, she was quite confident of herself just like she is at the present moment. She revealed that she never succumbed to any pressures and held her ground on moments like these. She finally talked about sending across her message while being kind at the same time, and while some men have tried “overpowering” her, she has not allowed them to do that.

Divyanka Tripathi is regarded as one of the prominent television personalities, having worked in a long list of shows. These include Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Teri Meri Love Stories, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more. She has also worked in reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye, The Voice and others. She has been felicitated with numerous awards for quite a few of her roles.