Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up On Being Misunderstood For Her Comment On KKK 11 Co-contestant

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading Telly Town stars who has been a part of some of the iconic shows in her career so far. As the actor is currently being featured on the popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she recently became a subject of a troll when she made a comment on the fellow contestant, Sourabh Raaj Jain who got evicted in the last episode. Here’s her side of the story-

Divyanka Tripathi on being misunderstood for her comment

According to a leading daily, Divyanka Tripathi recently talked about the ongoing trolling on the comment she made in one of the recent episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She stated how she was being trolled based on half information and recalled how a similar thing happened when she commented on a part being offered to her in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She further revealed how only half of her byte was shown on TV where she was saying in sarcasm that it was a good strategy to evict someone. She also stated how fans might have thought that she wanted him out. Stating further, she mentioned how she understood that content had to be edited in a show but in this case, people saw just that bit and drew conclusions.

While speaking about how there was a thin line between trolling and bullying and confessing how such situations affected her as she was sensitive. She further added how she learnt something new with every troll and setback in life. Divyanka Tripathi also revealed how she was a quick learner and felt that she evolved that way. While speaking about how the trolling affected her, she revealed that she was upset for two days but later got up and posted about celebrating trolls.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also sent a message to all her fans that they shouldn’t ignore those who troll them as hate speech and abusive language shouldn’t go unaddressed. Adding to it, she also stated trolls might be complicated in real life and dealing with them was difficult. She then urged people to report it if it gets really bad and revealed that even she did it in the past.

When people began trolling Divyanka Tripathi on her KKK11 comment, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a post about celebrating her trolling week. She posted a long list of reasons for which she wanted to thank the ones who troll her and further stated how ‘This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week.’ Take a look-

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI INSTAGRAM

