Divyanka Tripathi Pens A Heartfelt Note For Husband Vivek Dahiya On Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the well-known celebrity couples in the television industry and both of them have been quite upfront about their marriage on social media. Both the actors are also known to be active on social media and often feature in each other’s posts. Divyanka has recently shared a few pictures with her husband on Instagram, which show some of their candid moments together. She also penned a long and heartfelt message for her husband in the caption, which promptly received warm reactions from their fans.

Divyanka Tripathi pens a note for Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka has posted some of the new clicks with her husband, which has captured some of the warm moments between the two. The couple are seen enjoying their time together and sharing a few laughs. Divyanka went on to pen a long note for her husband, expressing her love for him and saying that she misses him since they are ‘not together’. She also said that she has to ‘leave him behind’ to fulfil her ‘aspirations’. The post took no time in getting pleased reactions from her fans, who praised the couple and complimented their pictures.

Divyanka has penned this message in the context of her selection as one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. She is gearing up to begin the filming of the show along with other contestants, who also have to leave their own families behind as per the guidelines given in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. The upcoming season of the show has been highly anticipated among fans, and will see other popular celebrities such as Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and others who will be participating in this show.

Divyanka Tripathi has become one of the prominent personalities on television in the last few years, having starred in a long list of shows during the course of her career. Some of her popular ones include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Intezaar and many more. She has also worked in quite a few reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9 and The Voice 3.

