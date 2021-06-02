Divyanka Tripathi Poses Alongside ‘uncaged, Untamed Metal Birds’ In Cape Town

The contestants of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have begun shooting for the stunts in the show in Cape Town, South Africa. Divyanka Tripathi, who is also one of the contestants, often keeps posting pictures of her whereabouts. On Wednesday afternoon, she shared a series of photos while posing alongside "untamed metal birds", referring to the jets and aircraft which were present on the sets. Looked like she was all set to perform some stunt on the show. Divyanka sported a black tee and teamed it with a pair of military print joggers. Akanksha Puri was one of the firsts to comment, "Beautiful pictures."

Divyanka poses with 'untamed metal birds'

A few days ago, Divyanka had shared a series of pictures with co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. The duo was seen twinning in dyed sweatshirts. She wrote, "When strawberry meets black current," and had added that she was in the mood for some ice cream. Actor Sumeet Sachdev had also wished her luck via this post. Not only Abhinav, but Divyanka also managed to twin with 18-year-old Anushka Sen. Her pics Varun Sood and Sana Makbul also went viral. The rest of the contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others, also keep sharing pics with each other, amping up excitement among viewers.

Before jetting off to Cape Town, Divyanka was a part of the show Crime Patrol. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had told Pinkvilla that she was not sure if she will be at that level in the show as she used to do a lot of adventurous activities back in Bhopal. However, there has been a huge gap of so many years and all she has been doing is working, acting and shooting, which is an entirely different field for several years, she had said. Tripathi had continued that it will be a new experience for her. Speaking about the tasks on the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she had remarked that she is a bit concerned about the stunts involving creepy-crawlies as she did not like them. She had added that she's all determined to do the tasks despite the fear.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.