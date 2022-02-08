Divyanka Tripathi Reacts To Tweet Accusing Her Of Copying Tribute Post For Lata Mangeshkar

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi recently paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of India passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. The Bharat Ratna recipient was laid to rest with full state honour in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday.

Taking to her Twitter handle, TV actor Divyanka Tripathi penned a heartfelt note for the late singer. She tweeted, "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come." Stating that the era of musical evolution has come to an end, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame wrote, "You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji".

Divyanka Tripathi responds to a Twitter user accusing her of copying lines

A Twitter user accused the Khatron Ke Khiladi alum of copying the lines for the tribute. She wrote, "From where you copied these lines". Reacting to it, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! (My compliment lies in your contempt)".

Many television actors and singers mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Padmini Kolhapure, who shared a deep bond with Lata Ji, stated that the family has lost a strong pillar of support. She further added that death is the hardest fact and they didn't realize that anything could happen to her. "But I am sure her songs and memories are going to live on for generations and generations to come,” said Padmini. Recalling that as a child she was in awe of Lata Ji, Padmini said, "I remember once we were at a wedding and I was so much in awe of her that I kept looking at her."

Shraddha Kapoor mourns the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Shraddha Kapoor also mourned the demise of the legendary singer by sharing a special post on her Instagram. She wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace.

Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji."

Image: Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya/Twitter@Divyanka T Dahiya