Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Craziest Diet She Has Ever Been On And Her Fitness Mantra

If you have had a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram, you will know that she is among the most followed television actors. People love her not only for her acting chops but also for her candid and honest character. She is an open book who shares her life with her fans, a thing that many celebrities do no indulge in. This is why she is a big hit with the audience who eat up everything she offers them. In an interview with Pinkvilla back in 2019, Divyanka Tripathi revealed the craziest diet she has tried to maintain her physique. Her answer may not be something that you will be expecting.

Divyanka Tripathi reveals her food habits and diets

When asked the ‘The craziest diet you have ever tried?’, Divyanka Tripathi very candidly revealed that she does not indulge in diets. She followed this up by joking that she had never lost weight and if she would have been dieting there would have been at least some difference in her weight which was not the case. She went to say that while she did not follow any diet, she kept away from carbs in general and tried to eat as healthy as possible. She tries to get all her nutrition from vegetables and healthy supplements but otherwise, she does not follow any specific diet regime.

In the same interview, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she was not a person who was blessed with a good metabolism. She could not eat anything she wanted and get away with it as though it was nothing. She said that even simple carbs like rice and roti’s were things that her body did not accept very easily and she had trouble digesting them. She joked that a single roti was enough to make her puff up so even having a roti counted as a cheat meal for her.

Speaking about her husband in the interview, Divyanka said that there had been a change that had come over him. While he would be a strict advocate of eating healthy before, it was not the case anymore. Divyanka said that earlier, Vivek would not allow her a cheat day and she had to be away from her to indulge, but now he just wants her to eat so he feeds her all the time, sometimes even unhealthy food.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

