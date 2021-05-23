Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Ideal Pick Between Cardio & Weight Training For Workouts

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi had stunned the audience and her fans with her transformation post her drastic weight loss. Her journey has been nothing short of inspiring. The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann star often shares pictures of gorging on her favourite foods but also makes sure she makes up for her cheat days with extra time in the gym. Divyanka recently revealed her workout details and also shared whether she prefers cardio or weight training.

Divyanka Tripathi's fitness mantra

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka said that she resorts to both cardio and weight training when it comes to working out. She shared that doing cardio helps in losing calories faster and effectively. She also revealed the importance of weight training by saying that only losing calories is not enough and that when weight training comes in. It helps in toning the body. She further shared that she, too, works out using weights and pushes herself to lift heavier weights.

A look into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

The 36-year-old actor is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is shooting in Cape Town, Africa. Her social media posts are full of pictures and videos of her having fun amid the shooting. Recently, she shared a series of her pictures on Instagram wherein she looked all ready to perform her next stunt on the show. In the pictures, Divyanka is wearing a printed denim shirt and a black jacket. Her makeup is subtle where only her lips are highlighted using a pink tint. Her hair is left open but the middle section is loosely braided, giving an edge to her look. In the caption of the post, Divyanka wrote, "Rest. But don't Rest till you Rust". As soon as her post was shared, several of her fans rushed into ex[press their admiration. One of them has described her as 'sunkissed' while another called her 'stunning'.

Divyanka Tripathi's TV shows

Tripathi has starred in some of the most popular television serials. Her notable works include Teri Meri Love Stories, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she essayed the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla won the audience's hearts. Divyanka has starred in several reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Khana Khazana and Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan.

Image - @divyankatripathidahiya Instagram

