Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Love For Her Roots, Flaunts Bhopali Accent

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is proud of her roots as she hails from Bhopal. She revealed this in a recent video from the shoot of reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor who recently returned to India after performing some daredevil stunts in Cape Town for the 11th season of the show, took to her Instagram on July 16 where she shared stories from one of her fan pages flaunting her Bhopali accent.

In the video, Divyanka can be seen calling herself Turram Khan as she dons a feisty look as she praises herself, calling her co-contestants 'gadhaiya'. As she speaks, her co-contestants get in a fit of laughter and the host of the show, director Rohit Shetty reiterates her statement mocking the rest of the contestants. IThe actress posted a couple of stories on her Instagram handle, and captioned them as "From Bhopal??? Muh mein paan daal... Aur bol daal!" and "Itni Bhopali bachpan mein boli hoti... To Eagle Surma Bhopali hum hi hote!" respectively.

One of the leading actors of the Indian television industry, Divyanka was hailed by all the contestants and host Rohit Shetty for outperforming other contestants in most of her stunts. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also recently completed her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be aired on Colors TV from 17th July 2021 at 9:30 PM IST every Saturday and Sunday and will also be streamed online via Voot.

More about Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr vs Dare

The eleventh season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV in the upcoming weeks. The show, produced by Endemol India. This season will witness some of the well-known faces of the television industry doing difficult stunts and the list includes Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, among many other known celebrities. The show was shot amid the pandemic situation. The host of the show Rohit Shetty therefore called it an extra special season. The show has seen many famous Bollywood celebrities donning the hat of the host in various seasons. Bollywood biggies Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor have contributed to the show's success.

