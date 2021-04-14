Divyanka Tripathi Reveals How Long She Takes To Get Ready, Fans Say She Has Beaten Flash!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 14 to reveal how long did she take to get ready. In the reel, she was seen walking in slow-motion in a white maxi dress and black printed shrug paired with white slippers. Her hair was half tied and she donned nude makeup, kohl around her eyes, and lipstick. As she walked into her room someone threw a dress at her and she was instantly seen in her new avatar. She was seen in a blue silk Kurti paired with white trousers and transparent heels. While her makeup did not change, her hair which looked straight in the previous avatar was transformed into her thick wavy curls. The reel played 'Bajre Ka Sikka' song by Rashmeet Kaur and Divyanka was seen showing her outfit in the slow-motion video and even winking toward the end. She wrote in the caption, "How much time I take to get ready? Only this much!".

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram reel of her quick transformation and followers comments

Divyanka Tripathi's fans were refreshed by her early morning present in the form of video and many wrote their day will go well after watching her. One of them wrote, "Oh my God, this video is like a Morning present" and the other wrote in Hindi "I am sure my day will go well now". One of her followers wrote in Hindi that she had beaten the DC character Flash who is known for being the fastest superhero.

A look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's photos on Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most followed Indian television celebrities on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers entertained by her interesting post. Three days ago she added a photo of her writing a 'Thought Of The Day' which had a hilarious twist. She was seen in a black and blue Kurti which had traditional embroidery on it and she had half tied her hair with double braids. She was seen writing on a blackboard with chalk and wrote in Hindi which said "Do a good deed today and if you want a fruit then buy it from the market".

Divyanka recently also appeared in her husband Vivek Dahiya's reel on Instagram. In the reel, Vivek was seen showing his biceps and acting strong at the gym. However, his strength weakens when his wife Divyanka appeared wearing a pair of boxing gloves and started to punch him. Vivek who was acting strong throughout the video finally gave in and falls on the floor and Divyanka celebrated it with a victory dance.

Promo Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.