Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actors in India. She is known for playing Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the family drama show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel. The actor keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media or interviews. She even revealed if she is an early riser or a night person.

Divyanka Tripathi reveals if she is an early riser or a night person

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was asked if she is an early riser or a night owl. She replied that she is not an early riser like her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The actor called herself a "night bird" and mentioned that she cannot sleep early. So, she actually starts getting active by 11 PM, and by 12 AM she is in her best active mode. Divyanka stated that she can shoot anything after midnight. But generally, people stop at that time so she hasn't done many night shoots.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also asked about the best time of the day to work out. She suggested that one should work out whenever they can at any time of the day. The actor stated that people should ideally work out in the mornings, but she cannot do that because her working hours are really erratic. Divyanka mentioned that if she gets time in the mornings then she does her workout at that time or many times she does her exercises at night around 12 AM to 2 AM. She explained that the main goal is to burn what you eat throughout the day, so one should work out whenever they get time. Check out her video below.

Divyanka Tripathi earned recognition with her performance in the dual roles of Vidya and Divya on Zee TV's drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She won several awards for her portrayal of the two characters. The actor then appeared in the second season of horror-thriller Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai on Star Plus. She was seen as a housewife in the comedy-drama show Mrs. & Mrs. Sharma Allahabadwale with Rajesh Kumar.

