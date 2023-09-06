Divyanka Tripathi Says She Wanted To Adopt Child After Breakup With Sharad Malhotra

Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently married to Vivek Dahiya, was once dating fellow television actor Sharad Malhotra. The two actors were in a relationship for almost seven years, before parting ways in 2013. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the aftermath of ending a seven-year-long relationship.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra met and fell in love on the sets of Banoon Main Teri Dulhan.

While Divyanka is now married to Vivek, Sharad tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia in 2019.

Divyanka Tripathi bought herself an engagement ring

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka talked about the after-effects of her breakup with Sharad. The actress admitted that in order to avoid thinking about it, she worked hard and fractured her bone in the process. Divyanka went on to say that her mother had first exposed her to the idea of loving oneself.

(Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra worked together on the television show Banoon Main Teri Dulhan | Image: X)

She stated that following her breakup, she and her mother visited a jewelry shop to purchase an engagement ring. Divyanka mentioned that the moment she understood the concept of loving herself was a wonderful one.

Divyanka Tripathi wanted to adopt a child

The actress said, “My mother asked me, ‘Why are you searching for love outside? Love yourself.’ Me and my mother both went to a jewellery store and bought an engagement ring myself, I got engaged to myself. It happened after my break-up. If I hadn’t found Vivek at the time, I would have adopted a baby because I wanted love and a companion.”

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Initially, they developed a friendship which later blossomed into love. In 2016, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married.