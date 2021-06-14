Divyanka Tripathi Says 'there's Always Something Left To Be Explored'; Shares A BTS Pic

TV actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a picturesque photo from the set of the upcoming show. Interestingly, the actor Instagrammed the photo with a thought-provoking caption, which read, "I thought I'd done it all, tried it all". She further added, "but voila...there's always something left to be explored. / To have it all just be a Yes-woman/ man towards Life!". In the picture post, Tripathi can be seen sporting a casual look in a black knee-length dress teamed up with a denim jacket.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a picturesque photo:

Within no time, the picture post managed to garner over 50k double-taps and is still counting. A section of her 14.7M Insta fam went gaga over her look and elegance while another section of fans flooded the comments section with various emojis along with one-word compliments. Meanwhile, a handful of fans extended wishes to the actor for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. "Ur captions are love", wrote an Instagram user while another added, "this makes me excited and the caption is very meaningful".

A peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Interestingly, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor has often treated her fans to BTS pics and videos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. A handful of recent posts on her feed feature her co-contestants and the host of the show, director Rohit Shetty. In fact, one of her latest posts is also dedicated to Shetty. In the photo, Tripathi can be seen in the same outfit as in the above picture while Shetty can be seen kicking high in the air. Giving a cheeky caption to her post, Divyanka wrote, "With sir's kick that high...aaj ke boys you are paani kam chai!".

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, release date

In May 2021, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants flew off to Cape Town. Apart from Divyanka, the complete list includes numerous popular TV faces such as Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen. Interestingly, neither the makers nor the channel has made any official announcement regarding the release date of the upcoming season yet.

