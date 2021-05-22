Divyanka Tripathi Shares 'jinxed' Photos From The Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Taking to Instagram, she shared a set of pictures in which one can see her along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. In her caption, she revealed that she had already posted the same pictures and deleted them twice earlier. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

Divyanka Tripathi shares pictures that she had deleted twice earlier

Divyanka shared goofy pictures in which she can be seen having a fun time with her fellow contestants such as Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rahul Vaidya. They posed amidst nature and made funny faces while looking towards the camera. Divyanka wore a bright pink, full-sleeved, collared, semi-formal one-piece dress that had several pockets. She paired her look with white shoes and her hair was tied into two ponytails. In her caption, she wrote, “Arey yaaron dosti...badi hi haseen hai.. [Reposting this jinxed post that I deleted twice for different reasons. I hope it sticks around this time!] The same pictures were also shared by Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen on their feed earlier. Check out the fan reactions to Divyanka’s post below.

Earlier, Divyanka shared a picture along with Vishal Aditya Singh where both of them can be seen looking at the camera intensely. Divyanka wore an orange T-shirt with a black jacket and her hair was tied into a neat ponytail. On the other hand, Vishal wore a black T-shirt and olive green jacket, his hair was left messy. In her caption, she wrote, “Socha tha kaam karenge, ghar ko chalenge. Par is raah mein dost banenge, yeh socha na tha. (Thought I would do my job and leave for home. Didn’t think I would make friends during the journey.)

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tripathi. The release date of the show has not been announced yet.

