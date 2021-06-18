Divyanka Tripathi Shares Mushy Pictures With Husband Vivek Dahiya; See Posts

Divyanka Tripathi is away from home and currently in Cape Town, South Africa, for the shooting of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but it seems like the actor is missing her husband. Divyanka recently took to Instagram and shared a set of cute throwback pictures with Vivek Dahiya and penned a short, loving note in her caption. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post below.

Divyanka Tripathi shares loving pictures with Vivek Dahiya

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi shared a set of pictures in which she wore a pink, Indian attire and paired her look with Indian bangles, necklace and earrings. She also wore a bindi and opted for minimum makeup while her hair was tied up into a bun. On the other hand, her husband, Vivek wore a white shirt and ochre-coloured suit. In all the pictures, they can be seen posing hand in hand and Divyanka flashed a beautiful smile white looking at Vivek.

She captioned her post by penning the lyrics of Dayavan song and wrote, “Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai...Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai! #DancingToLoveTunes.” Her post was loaded with comments from Manish Naggdev, Sweety Walia, Varun Sood, Akanksha Puri, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Arjun Bijlani and many more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Divyanka and Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek were introduced by a common friend during the shooting of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple began dating instantly and got engaged in January 2016. They tied the knot in July 2016 and participated in Nach Baliye 8, emerging as winners. The couple often shares pictures featuring each other on social media. Check out some of their pictures below.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tiwari. The shooting of the show began in May 2021 and this season’s tagline says, “Darr VS Dare.” Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be telecasted on Colors TV from July 2021.

