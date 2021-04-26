Divyanka Tripathi Shares Something Fans 'don't Know' About Her In Latest Post; Find Out!

Indian Television actress, Divyanka Tripathi, recently shared a couple photos of herself on her Instagram handle. The actress can be seen wearing a blue kaftan dress with golden polka dots on it along with golden sandals. The actress can be seen posing for the camera standing in a picturesque home, with impressive interiors. In the second photo, the actress can be seen walking in a hallway as the sunlight hits her face.

Divyanka shared the recent post on Instagram with a long caption talking about how she loves interior design. She wrote, "Something you don't know about me- I've a major inclination towards interior and architecture. Does good interior get your heart racing too?". Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Divyanka Tripathi's photos

Divyanka Tripathi's photos often prompt a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Celebrities like child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan also left a comment talking about how she shares similar interests in interior design while Remix actor Raj Singh Arora also commented on the photo. Many of Divyanka's fans also left comments praising the actress' looks and calling her "cute" while many other fans left comments complimenting the actress' ensemble. Many other fans simply left comments expressing their love for her and left heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions to Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya first appeared in a lead role in the TV serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, which played for almost 3 years, before she moved on to other projects. Divyanka Tripathi's shows include Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, and many guest appearances as her character from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress married her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya, in 2016.

Divyanka Tripathi gained 14 Million followers on Instagram. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram often features the actress' husband, her upcoming projects and photos, and reels which the actress loves getting creative with. To commemorate the occasion and celebrate the milestone, Tripathi shared a bunch of pictures for fans on social media. The actress looked gorgeous in a purple kaftan dress and kept the look simple in the pictures. She shared the post with the caption, "(14) Million Dollar Smile".

