Divyanka Tripathi Shares Special Tribute On Father's Day: 'Proud To Be Your Shadow'

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who has currently jetted off to Cape Town for the shoot of her upcoming stunt reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to social media to mark the special occasion of Father’s Day 2021. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a sweet tribute for her father via her official Instagram profile. The tribute was accompanied by a heartfelt note that has left fans in awe.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Father’s Day tribute

In the post by the actor, Divyanka can be seen standing beside her father donning a green traditional salwar suit. On the other hand, her father has worn a formal suit as the camera captures them. The father-daughter duo shares an infectious smile in the candid photograph. While posting the photo online, Divyanka thanked her father for loving her tremendously, adding that she is proud to be called his daughter. She said,

I know you love me more than anyone on the planet Earth papa.

I am proud to be your shadow.

I'm lucky I've got you as my father & your traits to follow!

Thanks for making me what I am today.

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing platform, fans of Divyanka couldn’t control themselves from complimenting the father-daughter duo. A fan said, “proudest father of proudest daughter”, another called Divyanka “papa ki pari”. The comment section of the post is flooded with red hearts and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Divyanka, who is currently busy with the shoot of KKK 11, recently also shared a self-appreciation post online with her followers. Sharing a sun-kissed picture of herself, the TV star filled her fans’ mind with positive thoughts. She enunciated “It's a good day today...you know why? Because discomfort is inevitable in life but I chose my pains that were worth fighting for.

Waking up with pride. Good morning”. Take a look at the post shared by her here:

In another post, Divyanka also appreciated the KKK 11 host, Rohit Shetty. She said, “Fascinated by multi-faceted personality of Mr Shetty who is a mix of a fantastic director, engaging anchor and in our case even a stunt coach”. Check it out below:

(Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.