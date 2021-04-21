Divyanka Tripathi Shares The Perfect Solution To Life Being 'still'; Here's What It Is

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has one of the best pieces of advice for her fans stuck at home amid the Pandemic. She recently shared a picture of her inside a pool and her caption is something we all need to preach at this hour! Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post is always appreciated by her followers on Instagram. Check out Divyanka's latest post on Instagram and also the comments left by her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi shares tips for 'Still' life on IG

Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture of her splashing water in a pool. She smiled and posed for pictures with a caption, “Life's too still? Ruffle what you have around you. Create your own waves.ðŸŒŠ”(sic). The actor looked dazzling in her black halter neck swimsuit. Divyanka's followers on Instagram left some adorable comments for her under her post. Most of her followers left heart emojis under her post. One of her fan pages left a comment under her post complimenting her 'smile'. Actor Deepika Singh also left a comment under her post, with love emojis. One of Divyanka's fans complimented her and called her 'Beautiful', while another left a comment 'Hot' under her post. A netizen also left a comment under her post 'Perfect shot'.

Check out comments under Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi gained 14 Million followers on Instagram. To mark the achievement and celebrate the milestone, she shared a bunch of pictures for her fans on social media. The actor looked gorgeous in her purple kaftan dress. She kept her look simple and look beautiful, in the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "(14)Million Dollar Smile.ðŸ˜ŠðŸ’œ"(sic).

Professionally, Divyanka was last seen on the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, in a guest appearance. The show was a spin-off to Divyanka’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It was one of the most popular shows and gained immense popularity for the lead roles. The show starred Karan Patel opposite Divyanka.

(Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram)

