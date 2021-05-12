Divyanka Tripathi Shares Update From 'KKK' Sets, Informs All 'tested Negative' For COVID

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor confirmed her presence on the show on May 8, 2021, when she was flying to Cape Town, South Africa, where the show would be held. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a health update from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On May 12, 2021, she let her fans know that all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants tested negative for COVID-19 through a Rapid Antigen test.

Divyanka Tripathi gives a health update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set

After spending a day watching penguins and enjoying the beach, Divyanka worked out on a treadmill and had a chat with her followers. She showed them the area which was a small gymnasium for the guests staying at the hotel. She let her fans know that all the contestants would meet up and have a gathering at the gym or at a cafe nearby.

She then informed her followers that all the contestants were tested for COVID-19. "Today we had an Antigen test... just an update and we are all negative. We're all safe and sound and I hope all of you in India and other countries are safe too. I hope you all are taking good care of yourselves because we are taking care of ourselves," she said. She further added," We are not even allowed to step out by the way, not even to purchase essentials but that's good for all of us." She concluded by asking her followers to stay safe and sound and waved them goodbye.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants include Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Divyank Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Saurabh Raj Jain. The show will be hosted once again by director and producer Rohit Shetty. While the series is being shot in May 2021, the series will be aired in June 2021.

Last year, Karishma Tanna was declared as the winner of the show with Karan Patel as the runner up, followed by dancer Dharmesh Yelande. The show was postponed three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

