Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Troll Who Asks Her To Wear Dupatta On Crime Patrol

Divyanka Tripathi who enjoys a huge fan following on social media often runs into trouble with online trolls. The popular television actor had one such event earlier today as a Twitter user regressively questioned her for not wearing a dupatta on the show Crime Patrol. The troll pointed out that even though she is seen in traditional attire, she never wears a dupatta in the show. The actor was quick to make a befitting reply to shut the regressive toll.

Divyanka Tripathi: 'My body, my honour, my wish! Your decency, your wish!'

Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen!

Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! https://t.co/tzv5CaIlte — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) May 31, 2021

Replying to the tweet of the online troll, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!” Her befitting reply was well-received by her fans who repeated her line “My body, my honour, my wish! Your decency, your wish!", while retweeting the same. She was also backed by a few other celebrities who thanked her for stepping up.

While many came forward in support of the actor, a few pointed out the mistake in the way such trolls think. Some even pointed out that people must “know their boundaries,” while replying to the troll. However, this is not the first time that Divyanka Tripathi had a clash with online trolls. She was faced with one such incident last year when she was questioned by trolls for complaining about the power cuts in Bombay. She was quick to reply and shut the troll as she asked them to ‘look after your own work’ and to not be an ‘unnecessary hero’.

A look at Divyanka Tripathi’s career so far

Divyanka Tripathi has been a huge presence in the television industry for nearly two decades now. The actor earned public recognition with her dual role performance on Zee TV's drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actor went on to win several awards for her parts in the daily soap. Later, she was seen in the second edition of the horror-thriller Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai on Star Plus. The actor was also seen in the comedy-drama show Mrs. & Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale. Divyanka who had already claimed herself as a household name with her parts in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Intezaar, also appeared in a few reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9 and The Voice 3. Divyanka Tripathi's latest appearance will be in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 as a contestant.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.