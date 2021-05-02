Divyanka Tripathi Talks About Her 'cheat Days'; Mentions Her Diet Plan

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actor in the Hindi TV industry. She rose to fame after the series Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Divyanka is also best known for her portrayal of Dr Ishita Iyer in the series Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. In one of her past interviews, she opened up about her meals throughout the day and also mentioned how often she cheats in her meals! Let's find out!

Divyanka Tripathi opens up about her meals in a day

Divyanka Tripathi, in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about her dietary habits. She mentioned which type of food she eats and also revealed her "cheating habits" for her diet. She spoke about her everyday diet beginning with her breakfast. Divyanka mentioned that she begins with lots of water, followed by a cup of green tea. She also drinks a glass of green juice before her breakfast which she eats around 10 AM or 11 AM. For breakfast, she either eats some fruits or pancakes often made from quinoa flour. For her afternoon meal, it is usually a healthy wrap with vegetables. She cannot digest carbs, so she avoids them as much as she can. She also mentioned that it is important to work out to burn the calories that you intake and ideally, one should work out in the morning.

About Divyanka's cheat meal

When asked if she cheats on her diet plans, and how often is it okay to cheat on one's diet plans, Divyanka said that she has to keep strict control over herself so as to not cheat. But, if one has to cheat then it is okay to do so, once a week or once in two weeks preferably in the afternoon. She also mentioned that it is important to work out after a cheat meal to balance out the diet. Her last meal of the day is around 7 pm or 8 pm, at the latest. Divyanka also mentioned that she keeps a small box of cheese to nibble in between shots. She further stated that her favourite food item is Dal Baati Choorma, and she indulges in it during her cheat days.

