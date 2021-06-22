Divyanka Tripathi Turned Down Daya Gada's Role In 'TMKOC': Reports

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television fraternity. She has played several characters in her career so far but has etched herself in the memory of the audience with her role as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As much as she is loved for her performances in several other serials, reports are rife that she was also kept in mind while casting Daya Gada’s character in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Divyanka Tripathi turned down Daya Gada’s role

According to a report by Koimoi, the Viraasat actor was approached by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to essay the role of Daya Gada. But apparently, Divyanka turned down this role. The reason for this is yet unknown. Divyanka has not commented on this as well.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast and other details

This Hindi sitcom premiered in 2008 and is one of the most widely watched shows on Indian television. It is based on the Duniya Ne Undha Chasma column which was penned by Gujarati columnist Taarak Mehta. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and airs on Sony SAB.

The plot of the show chronicles the day-to-day lives of the residents of the Gokuldham society who often find themselves stuck in some or the other issue. The ensemble cast of the show includes Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi among others. The role of Jethalal Gada’s wife was played by Disha Vakani who temporarily left the show in 2017. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to return and reprise her role as Daya.

Divyanka Tripathi’s shows

The 36-year-old actor has starred in several popular shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She has also participated in various reality shows like Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus. She will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 performing various stunts. This show has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa and will premiere on Colors TV in July 2021. Divyanka has been giving glimpses of her time on the sets of KKK11 with pictures and videos on Instagram.

Image: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI’S INSTAGRAM

