Divyanka Tripathi Wants To Do More OTT Content Post KKK 11; Says 'Not Driven By TRPs'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi opened up about doing more OTT platform content post-Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and why she is 'hooked' on them. The actress talked about why she loves online content and the freedom it provides to artists and filmmakers. Read more about Divyanka's opinions on OTT platforms and her stint in the recent reality show.

Divyanka Tripathi on doing more OTT content

The 36-year-old actress sat down for a chat with Koimoi and revealed that she has been a fan of the OTT platform for a long time. The reason behind her admiration is the fact that the OTT content is not driven by TRP or Box office expectations, confirmed the actress. She also stated that the storytelling is daring and bold with much lesser restrictions on the type of content. After being asked about her upcoming project post-KKK 11, Divyanaka confessed that she is hoping for 'good quality web shows'.

Divyanka Tripathi is a fan of OTT content?

Talking about her love for OTT shows and movies, the actress admitted that she was 'hooked' to the OTT content. She admired the OTT platforms for being unabashed and experimental in their content which is a satisfying factor for actors and filmmakers. The actress also praised the content for having more freedom in storytelling and not being hooked on TRP numbers.

Divyanka Tripathi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

On the work front, the actress has been currently shooting for the Colors TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Documenting her journey from Mumbai to Capetown with her fellow co-stars, the actress appeared excited about the new stint. Recently, the actress posted multiple pictures and videos of her shooting the reality TV show with other participants like Shweta Tiwari and Nikki Tamboli.

Divyanka Tripathi's shows over the years

The television actress shot to fame after appearing in Star Plus' drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla. She went on to participate in the dancing reality show Nach Baliye in the year 2017. Divyanka also appeared in movies such as Lala Hardaul and A Divorce to Remember.

